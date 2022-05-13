Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

The official release of the NFL schedule is celebrated inside and outside of locker rooms around the league. The matching of opponents and dates provides coaches and players with an opportunity to make individual and collective plans that should help everyone thrive heading into a postseason run. Given some time to talk to some friends around the league, I've collected a few questions that are routinely asked and answered when the final copy of the schedule is posted on the wall in the locker room:

When is the bye week? Coaches and players must treat the 17-game regular season as a marathon. Decision-makers must build out a plan that enables the team to continue improving throughout the season while also taking into account the wear and tear from practices and games, to ensure the health and safety of the players. The bye week provides coaches with a chance to recommit to fundamentals; it also allows players time to rest and recharge before the stretch run. Whether coaches give players the entire week off or plan out a series of practices focused on the basics of the game, the handling of the bye week is critical to the success of a championship-caliber team. With players also intent on mapping out plans to help them play at their best in the final month of the season, the placement of the bye week is one of the first things players look at.