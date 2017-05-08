Tony Romo falls short in return to U.S. Open qualifier

The retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romoshot a 75 at an 18-hole local qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, and will not advance to the sectional qualifying round.
Romo had an up-and-down day at Split Rail. His moment of glory came on the 14th, where he scored an eagle that dropped him to one-over and placed him back in contention to advance to a regional qualifying round.
Hold onto your butts because we have footage of Romo banging the 6-footer for eagle ...
It all went to hell minutes later, when Romo put his tee shot on 15 into the water and finished with a triple-bogey (cue the fourth-quarter choke references). I don't have any footage of that catastrophe, so here's a still shot of Romo stretching out that jacked up back of his during a break in action. Retirement still seems like a wise decision.
Romo was one of 9,485 players to submit entries to the United States Golf Association to participate in 113 local qualifying rounds. Back in 2010, Romo actually advanced out of the qualifier round but had to withdraw when a long weather delay led to the round conflicting with Cowboys practice.