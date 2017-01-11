Tom Coughlin's touch already evident in Jacksonville

Coughlin, officially named the team's executive vice president of football operations, is bringing his penchant for being five minutes early all the way from Northern New Jersey, where he tortured hundreds of perpetually late Giants players over the last decade with clocks in the team's facility that were universally wound back. When Coughlin's eventual successor, Ben McAdoo, first arrived in East Rutherford as an offensive coordinator in 2015, Coughlin warned him not to (mess) with the clocks.