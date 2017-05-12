Tom Brady will be on cover of 'Madden NFL 18'

The New England Patriots quarterback will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 18, EA Sports announced Friday morning. It's a first for the five-time Super Bowl champion, who follows in the footsteps of teammate Rob Gronkowski, the man on the cover of last year's edition of the venerable gaming franchise. This marks the first time in Madden's nearly 30-year history that teammates have been on the cover in back-to-back years.