Tom Brady will be on cover of 'Madden NFL 18'

Published: May 12, 2017 at 02:57 AM

Tom Brady can add one more line to the greatest résumé in NFL history: Madden cover boy.

The New England Patriots quarterback will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 18, EA Sports announced Friday morning. It's a first for the five-time Super Bowl champion, who follows in the footsteps of teammate Rob Gronkowski, the man on the cover of last year's edition of the venerable gaming franchise. This marks the first time in Madden's nearly 30-year history that teammates have been on the cover in back-to-back years.

It's surprising Brady hadn't previously garnered cover status given his myriad of accomplishments since entering the league in 2000. Brady, who turns 40 in August, is the oldest guy to grace the cover since John Madden himself was smiling maniacally for the cameras from 1988 through 2000. (Shameless plug: I did a complete power ranking of the 29 covers right here).

But Madden, like the rest of us, can no longer avoid a basic societal truth: Tom Brady has it all. And what he doesn't have should be immediately turned over to him for fear of consequence. (I just purchased four copies of his $200 cookbook to appease the overlords.)

There's an alternate universe where the Atlanta Falcons don't blow a 28-3 third-quarter lead in the Super Bowl and Matt Ryan or perhaps Julio Jones are on the cover of this game. It's one more indignity for Falcons fans to process during what we imagine continues to be a very difficult time. Ludacris is not getting out of bed today when he hears about this.

On the bright side, Falcons fans don't have to hear about the infernal "Madden Curse," a jinx so powerful it once allowed Calvin Johnson to finish a season with an NFL record 1,964 receiving yards. There will be hot takes across the span of your basic cable package today claiming that Brady has now put himself in great danger to see his unparalleled career cruelly compromised by the decision to enter into a business relationship with Electronic Arts Inc.

Counterpoint: Last year, Tom Brady whooped up on Father Time the way Ralphie destroyed Scott Farkus in A Christmas Story. Maybe Brady's greatest accomplishment will come this year, when he wins his sixth Super Bowl ring and debunks the "Madden Curse" once and for all.

And yes, this is perhaps the greatest reverse jinx ever perpetrated by a sad Jets fan with nothing to lose.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?

news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.

news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.

news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.

news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.

news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.

news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.

news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.

news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?

news

Eagles' locker room turns into a raucous dance party

All teams get wild after winning the Super Bowl. But the crazy stuff seems to be saved for the postgame party of choice. This Eagles team was different, however. The party was on immediately.

news

Justin Timberlake plays the hits (and hangs w/ Prince)

When you have as many hits as Justin Timberlake, it must be an agonizing process to come up with a 12-minute Super Bowl setlist. So credit Timberlake with a little outside-the-box thinking.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More