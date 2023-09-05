Tom Brady sees 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers after trade to Jets: 'I think he's gonna have a great year'

If anyone knows the feeling of a QB changing clubs so late in a career, it's Tom Brady, who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before moving to Tampa Bay at the age of 42.

During Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "Let's Go!" podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady how that change might impact Rodgers heading into the season.

"Well, it's just, there's a different energy about it. It's a newness," Brady said. "It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through 'em, you know? So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that general manager.