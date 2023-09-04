Bill Belichick reflects on favorite Tom Brady moment ahead of Week 1 tribute: 'Six of them' come to mind

Brady and Belichick dominated the NFL landscape for two decades, taking home six Super Bowls, nine conference titles and 17 AFC East crowns. The Patriots missed the playoffs twice after Brady took over in 2001 -- including 2008, when the QB played in just one game due to a knee injury.

"For so many years, he set a standard of daily performance which turned into yearly performance which turned into not only a Hall of Fame career, but probably the best career of all time in the National Football League," Belichick said.

"He did it on a day-to-day basis. I'd say that's really the biggest thing about Tom that's so impressive is what you got from him every day was that same level of commitment, work ethic, performance, attention to detail and inquisitiveness and coachability. Tom's always looking to get better, improve and find ways to be a little bit better than he was no matter how good he was. That's really a great, great attitude to have with a player of his person and ability and performance and production."

Brady's work ethic and competitive fire allowed him to play effectively into his age-45 season -- three years after his New England days. From age 40 to 45, TB12 didn't have a season under the 4,000-yard passing mark. He led the NFL the past two seasons in attempts and completions and set the league mark in 2021 with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.