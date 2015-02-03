Tom Brady's legacy: The greatest quarterback in NFL history?

Brady is firmly in a group of quarterbacks I consider to be the best of best all time, alongside Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, Dan Marino, John Elway, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Otto Graham. I think Brady will end up having records that stand for a long time, some even forever. I'm not sure anyone will ever win as many playoff games as him (21); I don't think we'll ever see another quarterback come up with as many fourth-quarter comebacks under the postseason spotlight (Brady has six, the most since 1960). But it's just too hard to pick any of those quarterbacks -- let alone Brady -- as the no-doubt absolute greatest.