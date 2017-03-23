Tom Brady's jerseys are safely returned to Patriot Way

First, the proof that Brady's Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys -- recovered from alleged thief Mauricio Ortega -- are safely behind the doors of Patriot Way. You know it's a big deal when the owner gets involved with the photo op.
The FBI's Boston bureau included a statement with their tweet.
"Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston is pleased to return the jerseys worn by New England Patriots MVP Tom Brady during Super Bowl 49 and Super Bowl 51 to the New England Patriots and National Football League. We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back to Foxboro."
For what it's worth, I'm a football fan and the fate of Brady's jerseys did not carry great weight for me. Anyway, Kraft had a lot to say in his official statement on the matter.
"We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey," Kraft's statement began. "Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom's missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don't know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies -- both in the U.S. and in Mexico -- worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property.
"It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England."
So what did we learn? Stealing is bad. Teamwork is good. Tom Brady always wins. Think that about covers it.