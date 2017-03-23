Tom Brady's jerseys are safely returned to Patriot Way

"We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey," Kraft's statement began. "Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom's missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don't know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies -- both in the U.S. and in Mexico -- worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property.