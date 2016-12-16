Tom Brady launches scavenger hunt, fan loses tooth

But the slippers he walks in? That's new.
The Patriots quarterback and longtime Uggs spokesman took a break from preparing for the Broncos to have some fun with his four million Facebook followers on Thursday. Brady and/or his social media team hid three pairs of his #brand's slippers around Boston, coaxing his fans and Boston's soleless citizens into a pre-holiday scavenger hunt.
Watch Tom sign.
Watch Tom place a slipper on a historic rock.
Watch Tom offer free Uggs to a fan who, on his way to snag a free pair of sheep feet, lost a tooth and earned two separate cuts on his face. Brady respects battle scars.
Abrasions aside, this scavenger hunt seems all well and good and in the spirit of holy commercialism. But we think it needs more Jeff Bridges. Much more Jeff Bridges.