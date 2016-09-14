Tom Brady: 'I've never eaten a strawberry in my life'

That's the secret to the Brady longevity. While a contemporary might fire off Instagram updates to document their 7 a.m. offseason workouts, Brady's discipline extends further, beyond the gym, beneath the surface. They say the true measure of a man is what he does when no one is watching. When no one is watching, Tom Brady is wolfing down kale and dissecting Todd Bowles' defense while doing 10,000 crunches.