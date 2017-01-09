Tom Brady has played two seasons of playoff games

He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 7957 yards, 56 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and an 88.0 passer rating. The Patriots are 22-9 in those 31 games. His numbers are somewhat depressed by a few stinkers along the way -- last season's AFC title game loss to the Broncos being one notable example -- but this is to be expected against an elevated level of competition. Prior to that Broncos game, Brady had posted four consecutive playoff games with a passer rating of 99 or higher.