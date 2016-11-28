Tom Brady has fun with his adventure as lead blocker

Once upon a time, the Jets' inadvertently began the Patriots dynasty when Mo Lewis obliterated Drew Bledsoe with a sideline hit that cleared the path for Tom Brady. On Sunday, the Jets had an opportunity to deck Brady -- and passed.
I refer, of course, to a curious play from Sunday's matchup between the two AFC East rivals. You know, the one where Tom Brady became LeGarrette Blount's completely ineffectual lead blocker on a first-quarter rush:
Flush with excitement following this near-death experience, Brady's social media team went to work on Monday morning. Hey Whitesnake, happy royalties day!
The accompanying caption:
Pre-snap ...
While the Jets look for answers, Tom Brady's just looking to go viral. This is life on the Throne of Ease.