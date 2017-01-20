Tom Brady graduates from Seabass' School of German

It looks like Tom Brady has graduated from Seabass' School of Football, where he tries to learn how to speak German from Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer.
In Part 1, Brady tried to put a decent German sentence together. It didn't really go so well at first. But by Part 2, Vollmer seemed impressed.
Vollmer: Germans are not always angry.
Brady: I'm doing it in my game voice. You already taught me that.
At one point Vollmer even got fired up.
The test scores are out. What grade did Brady receive? A C-minus. But of course he thought he deserved an A-plus.