Tom Brady found his 17-year-old combine T-shirt

Tom Brady's humble NFL beginnings long ago entered gridiron lore. If his backstory is unfamiliar to you, you're likely a visitor from another planet.
If you are indeed an alien: The man now widely recognized as the greatest quarterback of all-time began his career as a pro football afterthought, a sixth-round draft pick. There were 198 players selected before the Patriots picked Brady, a small village that included six fellow quarterbacks.
Everyone was wrong about Brady, including the Patriots, who just happened to be lucky enough to get another chance on taking the former Michigan standout after passing on him in their previous six selections. With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, Brady dusted off an old T-shirt and reminisced about his own experience in Indy once upon a time.
Brady's ascent remains one of the great underdog stories in NFL history. Let's now look back at the scrawny kid who would one day become king.