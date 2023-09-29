Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'Rough' Week 3 performance added 'a little more fuel' going into Bengals game

"I am always motivated to play the next game," Henry said Thursday, via the team's official website. "Last weekend, it was rough. We didn't have much success. … But at the end of the day, I am always going to be locked in; I'm always going to be focused on my job and what I have to do. I am going to go out there and play my best.

"Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely."

Behind a struggling offensive line, Henry is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2023 and has averaged 53.3 rush yards per game through three tilts -- he led the NFL with 109.9 rush yards per game from 2019-2022.

"It takes all 11 -- everybody focused, having the will to get off the line of scrimmage, create space, us finishing runs, guys going in there and digging out safeties and DBs," Henry said. "(The Bengals) have had success against us the last couple of games, and we just have to be better focused and get into drives, and everybody do what they are supposed to."