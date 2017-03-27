Tim Tebow should pass on reigning Cy Young winners

Tim Tebow is still trying to make his way in professional baseball. Progress remains ... suspect.
Earlier this month, we shared video of Tebow, a very famous farmhand for the New York Mets, striking out on three pitches against reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. On Monday, Tebow stepped in against the National League Cy Young Award winner -- and it went exactly the same.
Loyal Tebowmaniacs of Planet Earth, avert your gaze!
Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer whiffed Tebow on fastballs clocking at 96, 97 and 97 miles per hour. That's substantial juice for a spring training exhibition. Scherzer admitted the 29-year-old celebrity standing 60 feet away got his blood pumping a bit.
"You got the whole stadium standing and cheering for that," he said, according to The Washington Post. "That's always going to fire you up. You always want to get him out."
Tebow finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He is hitting .167 through 24 spring at-bats. He'll report to the Class A Columbia Fireflies when his time in South Florida is through.