Tim Tebow prays over fan during medical emergency

It all went down after the game as Tebow signed autographs for fans at the stadium. After an unidentified man collapsed and suffered an apparent seizure, Tebow stayed with the individual during the 15-minute wait for paramedics, according to TMZ. Witnesses say Tebow prayed over the man and spoke words of encouragement until help arrived. As the man was being treated, Tebow promised to be in touch and left the scene.