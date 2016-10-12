Tim Tebow prays over fan during medical emergency

We hadn't planned to write too much about Tim Tebow as he makes a Hail Mary attempt at a career in professional baseball, but you have to give Tebow credit. The kid stays in the picture.
A few weeks ago, Tebow clobbered a home run in his first official at-bat in the Mets' minor league system. On Tuesday, Tebow -- now playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League -- came to the aid of a man who had fallen ill.
It all went down after the game as Tebow signed autographs for fans at the stadium. After an unidentified man collapsed and suffered an apparent seizure, Tebow stayed with the individual during the 15-minute wait for paramedics, according to TMZ. Witnesses say Tebow prayed over the man and spoke words of encouragement until help arrived. As the man was being treated, Tebow promised to be in touch and left the scene.
If this all sounds familiar, you're not crazy. Back in June, Tebow was on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Phoenix when another passenger suffered a heart attack.
"The crew of Delta Airlines were amazing. They acted in a fast and professional manner! Then all of a sudden, I observed a guy walking down the aisle," Richard Gotti wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. "I observed a guy walking down the aisle. That guy was Tim Tebow. He met with the family as they cried on his shoulder! I watched Tim pray with the entire section of the plane for this man. He made a stand for God in a difficult situation."
Sadly, that passenger passed away. We've yet to learn an update on the condition of the stricken baseball fan. Why does this stuff only happen to Tebow?