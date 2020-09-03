Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR radio cornerback Jason Verrett injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. He also said center Weston Richburg will start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He'll spend at least the first six weeks of the season continuing to rehab from last season's torn patellar tendon. The 49ers also activated wideout Richie James from the Active/Non-Football Injury List and placed wide receiver Tavon Austin (knee) on injured reserve. Austin signed with the team in August after a rash of injuries to the position
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters tight end Trey Burton (calf) is probably going to miss the first couple of weeks. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is through the concussion protocol and is a full-go at practice. Linebacker Matthew Adams has a foot injury and offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo has an oblique issue. In other news, Indianapolis released receiver Artavis Scott.
- The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed wideout Josh Gordon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per his agent. Gordon gets a one-year deal with some upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement. They also signed defensive end Damontre Moore.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to shake up their roster, trading safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
- The Cincinnati Bengals waived offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas, linebacker Brady Sheldon and defensive end Bryce Sterk.
- The Atlanta Falcons released tight end Khari Lee with an injury settlement.