Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 11:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR radio cornerback Jason Verrett injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. He also said center Weston Richburg will start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He'll spend at least the first six weeks of the season continuing to rehab from last season's torn patellar tendon. The 49ers also activated wideout Richie James from the Active/Non-Football Injury List and placed wide receiver Tavon Austin (knee) on injured reserve. Austin signed with the team in August after a rash of injuries to the position
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters tight end Trey Burton (calf) is probably going to miss the first couple of weeks. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is through the concussion protocol and is a full-go at practice. Linebacker Matthew Adams has a foot injury and offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo has an oblique issue. In other news, Indianapolis released receiver Artavis Scott.
  • The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed wideout Josh Gordon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per his agent. Gordon gets a one-year deal with some upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement. They also signed defensive end Damontre Moore.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to shake up their roster, trading safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals waived offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas, linebacker Brady Sheldon and defensive end Bryce Sterk.
  • The Atlanta Falcons released tight end Khari Lee with an injury settlement.

Related Content

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve
news

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve

The 49ers have been in need at wide receiver. That's what brought them to signing Tavon Austin last month. They might be back to the free-agent board after his injury.
Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback
news

Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback. Cam Newton was named the Pats' starter in a team meeting Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Talks between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz on a contract extension came to an abrupt halt, Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport reported.
Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'
news

Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'

Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase talked about practice. The two Jets say they're better for it, after a breakdown in communication led to a brief and unwanted break from the action for Bell. 
Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield
news

Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with free-agent running back Leonard Fournette to a one-year contract Wednesday night. On Thursday, coach Bruce Arians insisted Ronald Jones would continue to be the starting RB. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to one-year deal

Josh Gordon is back in Seattle. The receiver's agent confirmed that Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks on Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports Gordon got a 1-year deal with upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement.
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'

The Arizona Cardinals believe that Christian Kirk will have a breakout season with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to the wide receiver corps.
NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day
news

NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day

The NFL, NFLPA and league offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the league announced.
Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski
news

Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster. The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury. Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL