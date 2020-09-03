Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster.

The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

In a corresponding move, the Titans waived kicker Greg Joseph. Tennessee also has undrafted rookie Tucker McCann on the roster.

Gostkowski lives in Nashville and recently worked out for the Titans.

The 36-year-old kicker spent the past 14 years with the New England Patriots, the first three of those with Vrabel on the squad. During his time in Foxborough, Gostkowski earned three Super Bowl wins, four Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro honors.

Gostkowski's legendary run in New England ended last year during an injury-riddled season that saw him play in just four games -- hitting 7-of-8 field goals and 11-of-15 extra points -- before going on IR in October. He was officially released in March.

Gostkowski sits fifth all-time with an 87.4 percent field goal conversion rate, including some big pressure-packed postseason kicks. The last few years, however, the aging veteran has become a wee bit wobbly, in part due to injury.

The Titans had a rotating situation at kicker last year before signing Joseph, who made all 18 of his extra-point attempts (including playoffs) and one postseason field goal.