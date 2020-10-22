Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Things are beginning to turn the corner in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced Thursday that 11 players, all of whom belong to the practice squad, have been removed from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list less than a week after being added in response to a practice squad player testing positive for the virus.

Running back Nathan Cottrell﻿, tight end Ben Ellefson﻿, linebackers Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris﻿; receivers Terry Godwin﻿, Josh Hammond and Trey Quinn; offensive linemen Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants﻿; and defensive backs Doug Middleton and Josh Nurse well re-join the team's active practice squad roster.

Only practice squad offensive lineman KC McDermott and suspended defensive lineman Josh Mauro remain on the list.

Here are other injury and roster developments we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team also placed safety ﻿George Iloka﻿ on injured reserve.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) on injured reserve; he's expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks. The team also signed guard Jamon Brown to the practice squad and elevated Brown and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to the active roster. Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is re-joining the team after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New York Giants plan on having first-round left tackle Andrew Thomas back in the starting lineup vs. the Eagles tonight, Rapoport reported per an informed source. Thomas was benched during the first half of the team's Week 6 contest against Washington for violating team policy. Rapoport added that Thomas returns in good standing.
  • Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry revealed during his media session that he's been dealing with a broken rib. He noted that he sustained the injury against the Colts in Week 5.
  • The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, Rapoport reported. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August.
  • Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor﻿, who's missed about a month with a punctured lung, has been medically cleared, Rapoport reported, per an informed source. He added that Taylor could return as the backup vs. the Jaguars depending on how his week of practice goes.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed receiver John Hurst to their practice squad.

news

Jarvis Landry reveals he's been playing through broken rib since Week 5

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed that he's been playing through a broken rib injury since Week 5.
news

Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Baltimore Ravens plan to sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his pending workout goes well and he passes his physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Minnesota Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

The already vaunted Ravens defense have added another big piece to the puzzle, acquiring Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue﻿ in a shocking midseason trade, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Robert Woods not fretting lack of usage in Rams' offense: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay and OC Kevin O'Connell have shifted the Rams' offense from a pass-first approach to a ground-heavy plan to open 2020.  Wide receiver Robert Woods, whose numbers have been down this season, isn't fretting not seeing as many targets, as long as the Rams find Ws. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock embracing 'Darth Vader' role in Week 7 clash vs. Chiefs

﻿Drew Lock﻿ grew up in Missouri as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, with a family that would spend some Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for their favorite team. Sunday, when Denver hosts K.C. for an AFC West matchup, Lock's family members will trade their red gear for Broncos orange to support the QB.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns' 4-2 record 'has never felt so much like 0-6 before'

Despite the positives that got the Browns to a winning record for the first time since 2014, dark clouds continue to hover over Cleveland after a Week 6 beatdown by the Steelers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield voiced his frustration regarding the team's inconsistent start. 
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) placed on IR, expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Thursday.
news

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

The 38-10 blowout loss to Arizona on Monday night wasn't solely on Ezekiel Elliott, but the running back's two lost fumbles changed the complexion of the contest, as the Cardinals turned those turnovers into two TDs. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa: 'It was heartbreaking for me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched plenty of times over his 16-year career. This week's demotion with the Dolphins in favor of Tua Tagovailoa felt different. The 37-year-old QB said he was "shocked" by the news. 
news

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Add the Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic. Las Vegas placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. 
