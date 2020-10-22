Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Things are beginning to turn the corner in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars announced Thursday that 11 players, all of whom belong to the practice squad, have been removed from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list less than a week after being added in response to a practice squad player testing positive for the virus.
Running back Nathan Cottrell, tight end Ben Ellefson, linebackers Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris; receivers Terry Godwin, Josh Hammond and Trey Quinn; offensive linemen Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants; and defensive backs Doug Middleton and Josh Nurse well re-join the team's active practice squad roster.
Only practice squad offensive lineman KC McDermott and suspended defensive lineman Josh Mauro remain on the list.
Here are other injury and roster developments we're tracking on Thursday:
- Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team also placed safety George Iloka on injured reserve.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) on injured reserve; he's expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks. The team also signed guard Jamon Brown to the practice squad and elevated Brown and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill from the practice squad to the active roster. Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is re-joining the team after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New York Giants plan on having first-round left tackle Andrew Thomas back in the starting lineup vs. the Eagles tonight, Rapoport reported per an informed source. Thomas was benched during the first half of the team's Week 6 contest against Washington for violating team policy. Rapoport added that Thomas returns in good standing.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry revealed during his media session that he's been dealing with a broken rib. He noted that he sustained the injury against the Colts in Week 5.
- The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, Rapoport reported. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August.
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who's missed about a month with a punctured lung, has been medically cleared, Rapoport reported, per an informed source. He added that Taylor could return as the backup vs. the Jaguars depending on how his week of practice goes.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed receiver John Hurst to their practice squad.