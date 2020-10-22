Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens plan to sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant has another workout scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens. The plan is for this one to end with a contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Ravens plan to sign the veteran WR to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, per a source informed of the situation.

Bryant worked out for the Ravens back in August, but no deal came to fruition. This week's check-in hopes to bear fruit.

The former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2017. The Cowboys cut Bryant in the spring of 2018. He signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in Nov. 2018 but tore his Achilles tendon two days later, abruptly ending his season.

Bryant sat out all of 2019 in hopes of returning in 2020.

The 31-year-old had no designs of retiring and continued to work out in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including catching passes from ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ during the offseason.

The Ravens have been in the market for a veteran receiver presence since the offseason but decided to see what their young players brought to the table to start the season. Thus far, the Baltimore pass-game has been hit-or-miss through six games. Marquise Brown leads the Ravens with 26 receptions for 376 yards and has one TD. The next WR on the Ravens is Willie Snead with 11 grabs for 149 yards.

If healthy, Bryant could offer Lamar Jackson a veteran possession receiver for the Ravens playoff run to pair with the speedy Brown.

Bryant wasn't the fleetest of foot when we last saw him on the field and struggled to get separation from DBs in 2018. How he looks after the long layoff will determine his role in Baltimore.

For now, he'll land on the practice squad as the Raven hit their bye this week.

