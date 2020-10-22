Around the NFL

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 08:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It was clear ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ would miss time with a high ankle sprain. Now we have a timetable for the Philadelphia Eagles tight end.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday on Good Morning Football that Ertz is expected to miss four to six weeks due to the injury, per a source informed of the situation.

The news is a blow to the 1-4-1 Eagles, who have a chance to get ahead in the woeful NFC East with games against the New York Giants Thursday night and Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Following a bye, the Eagles face the Giants once again. Sweep the division games, and Philly would position itself for a playoff run.

Not having Ertz is a big blow even as receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ gets back in the lineup Thursday night. The entire season for Philly has been one step forward, three steps back.

Ertz limped off the field several times due to injury in the Week 6 loss to Baltimore before ultimately being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

The 29-year-old's campaign hasn't gone glowingly. Through six games, ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and Ertz have been out of sync. The tight end has 24 receptions on 45 targets for 178 yards and one TD while averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per catch.

During training camp, the Eagles and Ertz disagreed about a potential contract extension for the veteran tight end. With that backdrop, don't expect Ertz to return until he's nearer 100 percent.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

The 38-10 blowout loss to Arizona on Monday night wasn't solely on Ezekiel Elliott, but the running back's two lost fumbles changed the complexion of the contest, as the Cardinals turned those turnovers into two TDs. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa: 'It was heartbreaking for me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched plenty of times over his 16-year career. This week's demotion with the Dolphins in favor of Tua Tagovailoa felt different. The 37-year-old QB said he was "shocked" by the news. 
news

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Add the Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic. Las Vegas placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Le'Veon Bell on joining Chiefs: 'I think this offense is really fit for my skill set'

Le'veon Bell is excited about landing in Kansas City. The new Chiefs running back said this offense is a great fit for his skill set.
news

Mike McCarthy calls rumblings of discontent 'teachable moment' for Cowboys

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that reports of players expressing discontent with the coaching staff is a teachable moment for the team.
news

Bills release Quinton Spain seven months after signing veteran OL to extension

﻿Quinton Spain﻿'s time in Buffalo is at an end. The team announced it cut the veteran guard Wednesday. Spain said it was "time for a change."
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Eagles coach Doug Pederson anticipates OT Lane Johnson and WR DeSean Jackson to play against the Giants on Thursday night. Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday. 
news

Panthers place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more Panthers players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carolina placed kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Trent Scott﻿ on the list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton says WR Michael Thomas' discipline is over 

Saints coach Sean Payton said wideout Michael Thomas' discipline is over and the injury that had him sidelined is believed to be past him.
news

Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at QB 'the best thing for' the Dolphins

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said now was the best time to start rooking Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Titans running back Derrick Henry had more than 200 yards rushing on Sunday and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had more than 350 yards passing as they led the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL