Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

It was clear ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ would miss time with a high ankle sprain. Now we have a timetable for the Philadelphia Eagles tight end.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday on Good Morning Football that Ertz is expected to miss four to six weeks due to the injury, per a source informed of the situation.

The news is a blow to the 1-4-1 Eagles, who have a chance to get ahead in the woeful NFC East with games against the New York Giants Thursday night and Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Following a bye, the Eagles face the Giants once again. Sweep the division games, and Philly would position itself for a playoff run.

Not having Ertz is a big blow even as receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ gets back in the lineup Thursday night. The entire season for Philly has been one step forward, three steps back.

Ertz limped off the field several times due to injury in the Week 6 loss to Baltimore before ultimately being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

The 29-year-old's campaign hasn't gone glowingly. Through six games, ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and Ertz have been out of sync. The tight end has 24 receptions on 45 targets for 178 yards and one TD while averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per catch.