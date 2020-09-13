Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week

Tensions between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on the rise, putting more uncertainty on the tight end's future in Philly.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman got into a heated discussion after practice this week.

"Late after one practice this week, Zach Ertz and Howie Roseman got into it," Rapoport said. "A very heated discussion, I'm told. One that was witnessed by several players. An airing of grievances of sorts, with some of that frustration coming right out into the open."

Rapoport added that the discussion included owner Jeffrey Lurie, and both sides voiced appreciation as well as frustration. The talk ended on a professional tone, with each noting that it wouldn't affect their focus on the field. The Eagles viewed it as constructive and professional in the end.

The heated talk came after Ertz publicly questioned Thursday whether the Eagles wanted him for the long haul, noting contract talks had been "frustrating," and while he wants to remain in Philly, he didn't "know for sure if that feeling is mutual."