Zach Ertz, Howie Roseman got into heated argument after Eagles practice this week

Tensions between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on the rise, putting more uncertainty on the tight end's future in Philly.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman got into a heated discussion after practice this week.
"Late after one practice this week, Zach Ertz and Howie Roseman got into it," Rapoport said. "A very heated discussion, I'm told. One that was witnessed by several players. An airing of grievances of sorts, with some of that frustration coming right out into the open."
Rapoport added that the discussion included owner Jeffrey Lurie, and both sides voiced appreciation as well as frustration. The talk ended on a professional tone, with each noting that it wouldn't affect their focus on the field. The Eagles viewed it as constructive and professional in the end.
The heated talk came after Ertz publicly questioned Thursday whether the Eagles wanted him for the long haul, noting contract talks had been "frustrating," and while he wants to remain in Philly, he didn't "know for sure if that feeling is mutual."
The Eagles and Ertz camp broke off contract talks earlier this month after the team made an offer that had less guaranteed money than its offer last November, Rapoport previously reported.
With George Kittle and Travis Kelce resetting the tight end market, Ertz is next in line to get paid. Due base salaries of $6.6 million and $8.25 million in 2020 and 2021, Ertz is underpaid in relation to his importance to the Eagles offense.
On the flip side, with two years left on Ertz's deal and Dallas Goedert capable of swooping in for a bigger role, the Eagles are in a position to play out the string with their top pass-catcher before committing big guarantees.
Given the public nature the tiff has taken, it's possible the Eagles check out Ertz's trade market this season, depending on how the year progresses. There is also plenty of time for sides to cool off and get back to the negotiating table before things hit critical mass.
Either way, we wouldn't expect the contract questions to impact the Eagles' play on the field early this season.