Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Kevin Patra

Zach Ertz is the next star tight end in line to get paid. It appears those talks aren't going swimmingly.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that negotiations between the Philadelphia Eagles and Ertz came to an abrupt halt when Philly made an offer that had less guaranteed money than its offer last November, per sources informed of the situation.

The backloaded offer also had less cash over the next four seasons annually than Austin Hooper's contract with the Cleveland Browns, Rapoport added.

The breakoff of talks could mean it'll be a while before Ertz lands a new deal. The 30-year-old tight end has two years left on his contract with base salaries of $6.6 million and $8.25 million, respectively.

The Eagles' No. 1 target is due a pay raise, and a hefty one after George Kittle and Travis Kelce got their paydays recently. It could be Kelce's contract that led to the altered offer from the Eagles. The Chiefs Pro Bowl TE agreed to a deal that included no signing bonus (to keep his current salary-cap figure from increasing) and was heavily backloaded at the end of the four-year extension.

Hooper's four-year, $42 million deal in Cleveland included a $10 million signing bonus and $23 million guaranteed.

With two years -- plus a possible franchise tag -- remaining on the deal, and Dallas Goedert waiting in the wings, the Eagles apparently aren't willing to back up a Brink's truck for Ertz during a pandemic. There is plenty of time for the sides to get back to the bargaining table before Ertz comes close to hitting the open market.

Related Content

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve
news

49ers place WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve

The 49ers have been in need at wide receiver. That's what brought them to signing Tavon Austin last month. They might be back to the free-agent board after his injury.
Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback
news

Cam Newton named Patriots' starting quarterback

The New England Patriots have a starting quarterback. Cam Newton was named the Pats' starter in a team meeting Thursday afternoon.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport reported.
Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'
news

Le'Veon Bell, Adam Gase on good terms after 'miscommunication'

Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase talked about practice. The two Jets say they're better for it, after a breakdown in communication led to a brief and unwanted break from the action for Bell. 
San Francisco 49ers' Jason Verrett during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said cornerback Jason Verrett injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield
news

Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with free-agent running back Leonard Fournette to a one-year contract Wednesday night. On Thursday, coach Bruce Arians insisted Ronald Jones would continue to be the starting RB. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to one-year deal

Josh Gordon is back in Seattle. The receiver's agent confirmed that Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks on Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports Gordon got a 1-year deal with upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement.
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'

The Arizona Cardinals believe that Christian Kirk will have a breakout season with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to the wide receiver corps.
NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day
news

NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day

The NFL, NFLPA and league offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the league announced.
Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski
news

Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster. The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury. Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal.
