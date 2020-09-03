Contract talks between Eagles, TE Zach Ertz break off

Zach Ertz is the next star tight end in line to get paid. It appears those talks aren't going swimmingly.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that negotiations between the Philadelphia Eagles and Ertz came to an abrupt halt when Philly made an offer that had less guaranteed money than its offer last November, per sources informed of the situation.

The backloaded offer also had less cash over the next four seasons annually than Austin Hooper's contract with the Cleveland Browns, Rapoport added.

The breakoff of talks could mean it'll be a while before Ertz lands a new deal. The 30-year-old tight end has two years left on his contract with base salaries of $6.6 million and $8.25 million, respectively.

The Eagles' No. 1 target is due a pay raise, and a hefty one after George Kittle and Travis Kelce got their paydays recently. It could be Kelce's contract that led to the altered offer from the Eagles. The Chiefs Pro Bowl TE agreed to a deal that included no signing bonus (to keep his current salary-cap figure from increasing) and was heavily backloaded at the end of the four-year extension.

Hooper's four-year, $42 million deal in Cleveland included a $10 million signing bonus and $23 million guaranteed.