Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The Vikings might have found their replacement for Anthony Barr. He's even a member of the same 2014 draft class. Sort of.
Former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is signing a one-year deal with Minnesota, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The seventh-year veteran was surprisingly given his walking papers in Denver despite the fact he's coming off one of his most productive seasons.
Davis collected 136 tackles (in 14 games) in 2019, tied for ninth in the NFL. Now he'll be asked to quickly contribute in Minnesota, which lost Barr for the season to a pectoral injury last week.
Losing the four-time Pro Bowler was a major blow to a Vikings defense that has struggled early on. But Davis is much more than a former undrafted free agent, having led the Broncos in tackles in three of the past four seasons.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wideout Sammy Watkins is in the concussion protocol and will not practice. Alex Okafor (hamstring) also won't practice. Cornerback Charvarius Ward(hand) will get on the field and see how he does.
- Chicago Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins played through a ligament tear in his thumb this past Sunday and will be out several games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With Jenkins possibly going on injured reserve, Chicago signed defensive tackle Dan McCullers off the Steelers practice squad.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase called wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Colts. Gase said offensive tackle George Fant (head) is in concussion protocol and center Connor McGovern (hamstring) won't practice Thursday.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder) will work in individual drills Thursday. Rapoport reported tests showed Diggs' shoulder to be structurally sound and the hope is, if he keeps trending in this direction, he can play Sunday versus the Seahawks.
- The Philadelphia Eagles promoted cornerback Trevor Williams to their active roster.