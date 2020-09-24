Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The Vikings might have found their replacement for Anthony Barr. He's even a member of the same 2014 draft class. Sort of.

Former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is signing a one-year deal with Minnesota, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The seventh-year veteran was surprisingly given his walking papers in Denver despite the fact he's coming off one of his most productive seasons.

Davis collected 136 tackles (in 14 games) in 2019, tied for ninth in the NFL. Now he'll be asked to quickly contribute in Minnesota, which lost Barr for the season to a pectoral injury last week.

Losing the four-time Pro Bowler was a major blow to a Vikings defense that has struggled early on. But Davis is much more than a former undrafted free agent, having led the Broncos in tackles in three of the past four seasons.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday: