Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Lions might end up without two of their most reliable starters in Week 15.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Thursday the team is still monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow﻿, who suffered a fractured throat in Week 14, with the biggest concern centered on Ragnow's vocal chords, per the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett.

Ragnow has been resting his vocal chords by avoiding talking, instead communicating in every other way (hand signals, writing messages, etc.) but vocally, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

If Ragnow can play but can't talk, Bevell said the Lions will have to think about contingency plans, but they won't be able to arrive at a solution until doctors re-evaluate Ragnow on Friday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs/right thumb) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) didn't practice again Thursday. Running back Adrian Peterson (forearm) was full-go after being limited Wednesday. Bevell had previously said he was comfortable with giving Stafford the entire week to rest and still playing on Sunday against Tennessee, meaning his absence Thursday isn't the final call on his status for Week 15.