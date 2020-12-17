Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Lions might end up without two of their most reliable starters in Week 15.
Interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Thursday the team is still monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow, who suffered a fractured throat in Week 14, with the biggest concern centered on Ragnow's vocal chords, per the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett.
Ragnow has been resting his vocal chords by avoiding talking, instead communicating in every other way (hand signals, writing messages, etc.) but vocally, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
If Ragnow can play but can't talk, Bevell said the Lions will have to think about contingency plans, but they won't be able to arrive at a solution until doctors re-evaluate Ragnow on Friday.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs/right thumb) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) didn't practice again Thursday. Running back Adrian Peterson (forearm) was full-go after being limited Wednesday. Bevell had previously said he was comfortable with giving Stafford the entire week to rest and still playing on Sunday against Tennessee, meaning his absence Thursday isn't the final call on his status for Week 15.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who was recently released by the Vikings, to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Sharpe must first go through COVID-19 protocols prior to signing.
- Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will sit out practice for a second consecutive day as he continues to deal with a calf strain suffered in Week 14 vs. the 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the plan all along this week was to take things slowly with Smith, who told reporters that his calf injury is not related to the broken leg he suffered in 2018. Dwayne Haskins is in line to start Sunday vs. the Seahawks if Smith cannot play. Washington running back Antonio Gibson (toe) also sat out practice. Coach Ron Rivera said he's "very hopeful" that Gibson will return at some point in the stretch run. The team Signed running back Lamar Miller from Chicago's practice squad and placed safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve.
- The Giants are placing cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will miss Sunday's game against the Browns, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Bradberry became a high-risk close contact after getting chiropractic treatment away from the team facility and being exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19, Garafolo added. Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) was added to the injury report. While New York did not practice Thursday, quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) was estimated as limited.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are true game-time decisions for Thursday's prime-time AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Pelissero. Running back Austin Ekeler (quad) is expected to play. The Chargers signed linebacker B.J. Bello to their active roster and activated defensive end Jessie Lemonier and safety Jaylen Watkins from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Raiders, per Rapoport.
- Saints coach Sean Payton gave the following update on quarterback Drew Brees, who was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. "It's pretty simple: it's a functionality issue," Payton said. "It's throwing without soreness. There is process, and last week with the trainers he had one throwing day. Yesterday, the same way. It's really asymptomatic, feeling good, strong and you could function and be an asset and play well."
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (knee) did not practice.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) and offensive lineman Dennis Daley (concussion) are doubtful for Saturday's game against the Packers. Offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) is questionable. The Panthers announced offensive tackle Greg Little has been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The second-year pro appeared in 10 games this season.
- The Green Bay Packers ruled out Jace Sternberger for Saturday versus the Panthers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor is questionable.
- Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (foot), running backs Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) and safety Trey Marshall (shin) are questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills.
- Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) will not play Saturday vs. the Broncos. Tight end Lee Smith (knee) is questionable. Coach Sean McDermott said wideout John Brown would not be available for Saturday. He is still on injured reserve at this point.
- Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Darqueze Dennard Dennard (quad), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) were limited in practice.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle) returned to the injury report and was limited Thursday. Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) didn't practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant.
- The Houston Texans claimed former Vikings cornerback Mark Fields off waivers, per Rapoport. Running backs Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.
- Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) was added to the injury report Thursday and did not practice. Safety Deon Bush (shoulder), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) were also out.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (quad) were each limited in practice.
- Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) were limited at Thursday's practice.
- Veteran guard Alex Boone is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, Pelissero reported. Boone is on his way to Seattle to begin COVID-19 testing.