Three solutions to Steelers' quarterback conundrum; three best fits for J.J. Watt

Tick, tick, tick ...

The clock is ticking as the Pittsburgh Steelers contemplate whether to move on from Ben Roethlisberger after the recent completion of his 17th NFL season. The two-time Super Bowl champion certainly deserves kudos for keeping the Steelers in the title hunt since stepping into the lineup fresh out of Miami (Ohio), but he turns 39 next month and the last year of his contract features a super-sized salary cap number of $41.25 million.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II already told reporters back in January that the team "couldn't have [Roethlisberger] back under the current contract," and Big Ben responded by publicly stating he's willing to take a pay cut. But this week, Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert was strikingly noncommittal to the six-time Pro Bowler.

"As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Colbert said. "We told him, quite frankly, we have to look at this current situation. Art Rooney addressed that. With Ben's current cap number, some adjustment will have to be made."

The Steelers must weigh the financial implications -- with Roethlisberger's dead cap figure sitting at $22.25 million, Pittsburgh could save $19 million by releasing the QB -- against factors that suggest he will not play at a top-tier level going forward. Let's be real: Big Ben looked like a shell of his former self last season, with waning arm strength that prevented him from stretching the field as a deep-ball passer.

Studying the veteran on tape, I saw a lot of the issues that have hindered Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in recent years. Roethlisberger peppered defenses with a barrage of short throws to the perimeter at a very efficient rate, but his inability to push the ball down the field enabled opponents to suffocate Pittsburgh's passing game down the stretch with man coverage. The tight coverage forced the Steelers to play in a phone booth and it became harder for the offense to score points without the threat of the big play. And after starting the season at 11-0, Pittsburgh lost five of its final six games, immediately bailing out of the playoffs with a home wild-card loss to Cleveland.

That said, the veteran still deserves credit for producing a solid statistical season despite being fresh off a serious elbow injury that ended his 2019 campaign in Week 2. With a 33:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Big Ben managed the game well from the pocket and made enough plays to put his team in the postseason tourney.

"Going back on Ben's 2020 season, he really did do some special things," Colbert said this week. "In the beginning of the year, we talked about watching what he was doing because he was doing some incredible things as we were building that 11-0 record. A lot of that was him performing in crucial times in games. Down the stretch, he didn't play as good, but we didn't play as good around him.

"Can he still do some special things? Absolutely. Did he do that to his expectations? I think he'd be the first to tell you, no. Ben cares about one thing -- he cares about winning a Super Bowl. He is no different than us. When it doesn't happen, he is never going to be satisfied. Whatever team we come up with in 2021, it will be a team that we hope we are not talking about losing a first-round playoff game."

The Steelers have a few weeks to decide, but here are their options for moving forward, with or without the longtime franchise quarterback:

1) Run it back: Despite the balloon mortgage payment attached to Roethlisberger's name on the books, the Steelers can rework his contract to reduce the cap hit to a more manageable amount. The veteran would need to take a "for the love of the game" salary to help the team escape cap purgatory, but his sacrifice would enable him to chase a third ring for another year with a decent supporting cast around him.

This option is sensible, based on Roethlisberger's play for most of the 2020 campaign. The veteran thrived operating a dink-and-dunk offense that enabled him to quickly hit his playmakers on an assortment of short routes from spread formations. With Big Ben getting the ball out faster than any other quarterback in the NFL, the Steelers would alleviate some of the pressure on an offensive line that already lost C Maurkice Pouncey to retirement and could lose LT Alejandro Villanueva to free agency.

And the presence of an 18th-year veteran at QB might not be so bad for the continued development of Pittsburgh's young receiving corps. With JuJu Smith-Schuster about to hit the open market, the 2021 Steelers will have to depend on Chase Claypool﻿, James Washington and Diontae Johnson to anchor the passing game. All three pass catchers have shown promise early in their respective careers due to the impact and influence of the veteran passer in the huddle. Given another year to work under Roethlisberger's tutelage, Pittsburgh's wideouts would continue to improve as craftsmen on the perimeter.