The verdict is in on Tim Tebow's baseball showcase

When the real guys got on the mound (former major league relievers Chad Smith and David Aardsma) they carved him up a bit. He has a very long swing, and every ball he hit hard was to left field. And every ball he hit it wasn't because he was trying to put it there -- it was as quick as he could get around. He didn't pull a single ball in live batting practice. He's got a nice swing ... it's just long. And it was a very successful swing at the high school level and maybe could cut it at the D-I level, but it's not going to cut it at the pro level.