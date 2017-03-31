The Rams were bad, but 'All or Nothing' still has hope

Fisher's "No More 7-9 Bulls*" was by far the most memorable thing about the Rams' Hard Knocks season last summer. What happens when you challenge your players like that and they react by getting worse? Well, you get fired obviously, but we'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Fisher handled a season that he entered with extremely high expectations. And remember, Fisher was dismissed before the season even ended, so it will be fascinating to see how NFL Films and the Rams document the end. If you're hoping to actually see Fisher get fired, I wouldn't hold your breath. But who knows? This is unchartered waters.