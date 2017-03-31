The Rams were bad, but 'All or Nothing' still has hope

Published: Mar 31, 2017 at 01:01 PM

It was announced Friday that the second season of the Amazon documentary All or Nothing will focus on the 2016 Los Angeles Rams.

Yes, thoseLos Angeles Rams -- the team that ditched St. Louis, and eventually, their head coach on the way to a grisly 4-12 finish. Is this the team that deserves the type of eight-hour deep dive the Arizona Cardinals got last season? Before you answer that -- because I suspect I know what your answer is -- let's break down the reasons why a RamsAll or Nothing season could be worth your time during a fallow period on the football calendar.

The End of Jeff Fisher

Fisher's "No More 7-9 Bulls*" was by far the most memorable thing about the Rams' Hard Knocks season last summer. What happens when you challenge your players like that and they react by getting worse? Well, you get fired obviously, but we'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at how Fisher handled a season that he entered with extremely high expectations. And remember, Fisher was dismissed before the season even ended, so it will be fascinating to see how NFL Films and the Rams document the end. If you're hoping to actually see Fisher get fired, I wouldn't hold your breath. But who knows? This is unchartered waters.

Where's Les?

During last summer's Hard Knocks, the near-total absence of Les Snead puzzled me to no end. Here the Rams had this handsome and charismatic general manager, and yet his screen time was limited to a few cameos. Could a rift between Fisher and Snead explain his disappearing act? Did Snead have an issue with the cameras? It will be interesting to see if the GM remains off the grid, something that could be a tough trick to pull off when cameras are everywhere for an entire season.

Unwrapping Jared Goff

Goff came off as a good-natured kid with a sense of humor during the five weeks of Hard Knocks coverage. Did that easy demeanor get beat out of him during a miserable rookie season? Goff is one of the great mysteries entering the 2017 season and more than a few pundits have already written him off. I'm interested in getting a closer look at how he handled a challenging 2016.

"Get that camera out of my face, punk!"

I can't tell you for certain if this statement was ever uttered. But it's fair to assume a variation of it was expressed many, many times as the Rams' season slipped into the abyss. It's one thing to have cameras all around you for a month during training camp, a time when everyone's tied for first place and optimism overflows. It's a totally different situation when a film crew is a daily presence while you close your season on a seven-game losing streak.

When in doubt, trust NFL Films

No one in the game does it better than the Sabol empire. They've turned lemons into lemonade before -- they got me invested in Joe Philbin for God's sake! -- and you can confidently put your faith in the operation to find a way to turn this Rams season into entertaining television. And even if they can't, what else are you going to watch in the beginning of the summer?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2020 Graybeards: Squad of leftover free agents strong at QB

Dan Hanzus unveils the 2020 Graybeards -- and this year's roster of remaining free agents contains some tantalizing talents, including Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Tom Brady, now 41, exists in his own great wide open

The Tom Brady doubters can stop now, as the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback continues to perform at a high level. Dan Hanzus wonders: How long can Brady keep this up as he heads into uncharted territory?
news

Darrelle Revis retires: Goodbye to the greatest N.Y. Jet

Darrelle Revis' retirement prompts Dan Hanzus to remember the many highs (and occasional lows) of the career of the greatest New York Jet of all time.
news

Jay Cutler is very much himself on 'Very Cavallari'

Dan Hanzus examines what Jay Cutler's star turn on "Very Cavallari" appears to reveal about the true nature of the former Broncos, Bears and Dolphins quarterback.
news

Mailbag: Is Flacco ready for his year-long NFL audition?

How will Joe Flacco react to Lamar Jackson's presence in Baltimore? Will Case Keenum pan out? Who needs a new uniform? Dan Hanzus answers those questions -- and more -- in his mailbag.
news

Ichiro wants to know: Who the (expletive) is Brady?

Tom Brady's enormous societal imprint doesn't cover everyone. Take, for instance, soon-to-be-retired baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki.
news

Pearson vs. Akers: Who is the draft's troll king?

Shifting the draft from Radio City Music Hall to large outdoor venues in other cities has paved the way for what's quickly become one of the draft's most entertaining aspects: The Day 2 troll jobs from representatives of rival teams.
news

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2018 NFL Draft

Dan Hanzus has procured the song selections for each of the 22 prospects who will be in the green room at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. Get ready to hear a lot of Drake.
news

Against all odds, Michael Crabtree-Aqib Talib III is on

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will ply their trade outside the confines of the AFC West in 2018, but that won't stop the two men from sharing a field this year.
news

Trailer released for upcoming 'All or Nothing' season

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys got the NFL Films treatment during last season. We now have a trailer for how things played out for Jerry Jones' iconic team.
news

Good/Bad Week: Colts greats rewarded, Tyrod's ill luck

While it was a big week for a pair of Indianapolis Colts greats, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had some not-so-exciting news. Dan Hanzus scopes out the good and bad of the week.
news

Who will forever end their Super Bowl drought next?

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in the reincarnated End Around Mailbag. It livvvvvvvves! First up, which team is destined to win its first Super Bowl title next?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW