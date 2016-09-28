The NFL mash-up shirts you never knew you needed

Here's something ... different.
Ever thought to yourself, "Damn, if only there was a shirt that repped my favorite NFL team as well as a successful recording artist who hails from the same region as that team"? Well, hold on to your butts.
For a small but fervent segment of Southern California residents, the above shirt evokes memories of that endless summer of 2009, when the Chargers went 13-3 and "I'm Yours" won Grammys for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and Song Of The Year.
Let's highlight some more ...
Apparently we were unable to get clearance from the Prince estate. I'm sure Trampled By Turtles wail.
Evidence of OneRepublic's continued effort to infiltrate the NFL beyond their current role as the successor to Train as pregame headline act of every league tentpole event.
Are these the "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" guys again? We're still doing this?
Strangely, the Packers didn't get a shirt so I made one myself featuring an underappreciated '90s alternative act from Wisconsin.
You can check out all the limited edition T-shirts and buy one for yourself right here. I'm talking to you, mondo Kansas City Chiefs/Melissa Etheridge fans.