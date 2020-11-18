The formula for NFL success! Plus, the truth about Lamar Jackson

The Colts absolutely excel in the first part of the equation, as 79 of their 165 earned first downs on early downs have come via the rush. That's a 47.9 percent clip, which is outstanding. When it comes to third-down differential, though, Indy's a bit underwater: The offense converts 37.5 percent of its third downs, while the defense yields a conversion rate of 40.5 percent. This is really on the offense, as that 37.5 figure ranks 30th in the NFL, ahead of just the Bears and Jets. The D is generally doing its job. While that 40.5 percent third-down rate falls in the middle of the pack, Matt Eberflus' unit remains quite stingy in the big picture, ranking first in total defense (290.4 ypg) and fourth in scoring D (19.7 ppg). It's up to Philip Rivers and Co. to bring that third-down rate up. In five of the Colts' remaining seven games, my model projects a narrow victory or defeat. Long story short: When it comes to Indianapolis punching a playoff ticket, it's incredibly important for the offense to do enough to complement the defense.