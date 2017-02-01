The best NFL Research tweets of Super Bowl week

Passer rating is an oft-maligned stat, and I won't use this platform to pound the table in support of it, but Brady's pedestrian career passer rating (88.7) across 33 playoff games is notable. He is not immune from a stinker -- you could argue his performance in the divisional playoffs against the Texans was in that realm. All that said, he is Tom Brady and there's a good chance he will assassinate the Falcons' dreams in four days.