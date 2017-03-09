Thank Nick Carter for DJax's expected Tampa arrival

DeSean Jackson is expected to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. It's a logical pairing helped along its path by Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who lobbied hard to get Jackson to Florida, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
One could understand what made Winston, a rising star with huge upside, such an effective recruiter. But let's not sleep on Nick Carter, easily one of the top three most-famous Backstreet Boys.
Was DeSean Jackson gravely disrespected in Washington? News to us, but maybe Carter has a vast network of NFL sources.
In summation: On Wednesday night, Nick Carter recruits DeSean Jackson on Twitter. On Thursday morning, news breaks that DeSean Jackson will play for Nick Carter's favorite football team. Connect the dots, people.
Here's a banger ...