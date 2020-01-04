Around the NFL

Texans' J.J. Watt (pec) to play most downs in return

Published: Jan 04, 2020 at 02:39 AM
J.J. Watt will make his return to the field as the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in Saturday's wild-card game.

Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 8 and has been sidelined since.

Earlier this week, Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said the pass rusher's reps would be monitored and likely limited in the postseason tilt.

However, the Texans intend to unleash Watt against the Bills rather than hold him back in his return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football Weekend. The decision stems from how Watt has looked in practice, how he feels and his conditioning, per Rapoport.

Watt is not expected to be in on every play, but Rapoport says the defender will play more than previously anticipated and will be a "regular" on the field, playing most downs.

Having the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the field in any capacity will be a huge boon for the Texans defense, let alone if Watt takes the field for most of the defensive snaps.

Hours ahead of his return, Watt took to social media to express his excitement:

