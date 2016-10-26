Texans fan starts GoFundMe to buy out Osweiler deal

Cut to the present day. The Texans are still atop the AFC South, but all is not well. Osweiler has played poorly, and the Texans are coming off an ugly primetime loss to the Broncos in which an overmatched Osweiler averaged 3.2 yards per attempt on 41 throws against his former team. If you turned up the volume of your TV, you could hear John Elway cackling from his luxury suite. It was a grim scene for the NFL's Houston franchise.