Talking 'Drunk History' football tale with Derek Waters

I went to the very first Ravens game at Memorial Stadium in 1996. I remember I liked a girl who -- I don't want to date myself, but I used to have a pager -- the girl that I liked had a code that was 52. So I was like, "I'm going to look at 52!" And that was Ray Lewis, and I was like, "Man, 52 is real good." Not really a great story, but that's my first memory. Also, my father hating the Colts so much. I didn't understand it until I got older why my dad couldn't even watch the Colts. (Note: The Colts made an overnight move from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.)