Talib on chain snatch: Told Crabtree I was going to do it

The most curious moment of Week 17 came when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talibsuddenly snatchedMichael Crabtree's gold chain in the aftermath of an incomplete pass early in Denver's win over the Raiders.
Replays showed that Talib's yank was clearly intentional, and his actions on the sideline after the incident revealed him to be a man proud of his work. After the game, Talib explained why he targeted Crabtree's (assumedly expensive) jewelry.
"He's just been wearing that chain all year, man and it's been growing on me," he said. "So I said, 'If he wear that chain in front of me I'm going to snatch it off.' So he wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off."
OK, fair enough. There's something funny about Talib answering questions about jacking up chains while he wears four chains on his own neck. The guess here is that Talib views wearing these riches on the field to be a code violation.
Guess a man has to have a code.