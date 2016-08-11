Tales from NFL Auction: Frying pan signed by RGIII

NFL Auction is a thing you probably didn't know exists ... but you should. The End Around will occasionally spotlight an item from the league's official auction website that is weird, wonderful or downright bizarre.
THE ITEM
THE CURRENT HIGH BID
THE REASON THIS EXISTS
Undetermined. A series of Google searches turned up no connection between Griffin and other kitchen supplies. There is no evidence that Griffin likes to cook or can prepare a single meal if called upon. We literally found Jesus in a frying pan before any clues connected kitchenware to the Browns passer.
WHY YOU SHOULD OWN THIS PAN
Whether you're a fan of RGIII or not, $6 is nice value for what appears to be a potentially solid pan. Pans are sneaky expensive. Life hack?
WHY YOU SHOULDN'T OWN THIS PAN
If you display this pan in a prominently trafficked place in your home, people will think you're nuts.
FINAL VERDICT
You know you want the pan. Why deny yourself the pan? It's a good, clean pan. Buy the pan.