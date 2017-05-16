Take that Brady: Peyton Manning to host 2017 ESPYS

Published: May 16, 2017 at 05:14 AM

We imagine these to be trying times for Peyton Manning.

The legendary quarterback left professional football under the best of circumstances. He went out a winner with the Denver Broncos, joining old boss John Elway as the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in their final season.

But since that last great triumph in February 2016, Manning has done what all famous athletes do after they retire -- he's faded from public view. Sure, there are still a bunch of bad Papa John's ads to fast forward through on your DVR, but Manning no longer sits at the center of America's sports universe.

To top it off, his old rival, Tom Brady, has continued to thrive. Brady won another Super Bowl and remains -- almost impossibly -- at the height of his powers at an age when Manning had already broken down. It's starting to look inevitable that by the time Brady finally retires (this is an assumption), he will own every one of Manning's passing records, in addition to that 5-2 (and counting) Super Bowl edge.

But there's still one thing Brady can't take from Manning. Peyton was a way better host on Saturday Night Live. And now Manning will go back to the hosting well in a different capacity when he emcees the 2017 ESPYS in July.

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Manning said in a statement. "The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL."

Ah yes, the 1998 ESPYS, where Norm McDonald cemented his legacy as one of the world's greatest humans. Anyway, Brady has been improving his acting chops with numerous social media postings this offseason, and now Manning has a chance to return fire with a bunch of jokes written by other people.

That's show business, baby.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

