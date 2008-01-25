It doesn't matter if you think the Patriots are on the verge of capping off a perfect season or the Giants are about to pull off a monumental upset, there are plenty of good arguments to support both sides. You might already have your own thoughts on the matter, but we'll try to help. Between now and Super Bowl XLII, NFL.com will present a daily debate pertaining to the matchup. Check them out and then let us know what you think by answering the poll question.
Super Debate: Rematch favors Patriots ... or are they due to lose?
Published: Jan 25, 2008 at 06:56 AM
