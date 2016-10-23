Sunday night turns into kicker horror show

Don't let your children grow up to be kickers. Just don't.
First up was Chandler Catanzaro. The Cardinals kicker lined up for a 19-yard chip shot with less than four minutes to play in OT. The attempt was the equivalent of the old-school extra point. So confident were the Cardinals in the distance that they didn't even sweat the five-yard delay of game penalty. Even with the foul, the attempt remained firmly in Super Gimme territory.
And then Catanzaro yoinked it.
What Catanzaro couldn't have known at this, his lowest moment, was that he would not suffer alone on this night. The Seahawks took over and marched down the field, highlighted by Doug Baldwin's catch-and-run that nearly went to the house. Now it was Seattle in chip-shot range and Stephen Hauschka being called upon to make the presumed official.
A 28-yard attempt, this one far shorter than the current PAT. Hauschka has had his problems at University of Phoenix Stadium, but he couldn't ... could he?
Oh, he could.
Yoink.
Here's a look at the win probability chart from the game. It looks like the freaking 1906 San Francisco earthquake.
My sons will be professional pick pockets before they kick oblong spheres for a living. Let's all take some quiet time to reflect on tonight.