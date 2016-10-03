Steve Young had weird encounter with cupid referee

Partway through the second quarter I'm in the huddle when the head referee taps me on the shoulder. "Can I talk to you for a second?" he says. I step away from the huddle. "Hey, listen, my daughter's going to BYU," he whispers. Next thing I know he starts trying to convince me that I should meet his daughter. "I'd like you to take her out," he says. I cannot believe this. We're in the middle of a game! "Oh, okay," I said. "What's her name?" He tells me and I return to the huddle.