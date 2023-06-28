Steelers' Cam Heyward encouraged by QB Kenny Pickett's offseason efforts entering 2023

Pickett officially took over as the Steelers' starter after the first month of the season, replacing Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 before making his first start in Week 5. The going was initially rough, with Pickett throwing eight interceptions in his first four games, including his debut appearance in relief of Trubisky.

Something changed, though, after Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. Pickett engineered his first game-winning drive of his career in a 20-10 win over New Orleans in Week 10, and from that point on, he threw just one more interception the rest of the way, posting a 5-1 TD-INT ratio in Weeks 10-18 (he missed Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over Carolina).

Thanks in part to Pickett's success, the Steelers nearly won their way into the postseason. Though Pittsburgh didn't get the outside help it needed, the Steelers finished with a resounding 28-14 win over Cleveland, ending the season with a 9-8 record and plenty of reason to feel optimistic entering 2023.

"I don't like to buy too much stock into the offseason, but I like to think we addressed a lot of needs and brought in the right people," Heyward said. "Going into the second year of our quarterback, the sky's the limit for him. I think Kenny's done a tremendous job to get us to this point. But I know he's chomping at the bit for more. He's a hungry quarterback and to surround him with a lot of moving parts, whether that's another wide receiver in Allen Robinson or more depth at the O-line, and I think just solidifying that group can do wonders for him. If he has time back, there and able to process a little bit more, I think he's going to have a lot of success going forward."

Pickett has a talented running mate in fellow 2022 rookie George Pickens, and the Steelers left no stone unturned in the offseason, adding a veteran receiver in Robinson and drafting Georgia tight end Darnell Washington. Pickett will undoubtedly have weapons to work with to return the Steelers to prominence; Now, it's up to him to take the next step in his development after an encouraging debut campaign.

According to Heyward, all signs are pointing toward improvement in 2023.