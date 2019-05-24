Steelers better off without Le'Veon, AB; Suh vs. McCoy redux

With that in mind, the Seahawks certainly had to expect Wagner to demand an eye-popping contract when they saw the terms of Mosley's deal hit the wire in March. Plus, the team knows that Wagner can use the potential cost for applying the franchise tag (projected to be $16.845 million next year) to him as a bargaining chip in negotiations. With that number considered the starting point for any new deal, it's not hard to envision him snagging a deal that puts him in the exclusive $20 million club for non-quarterbacks. If former teammate Frank Clark (signed a five-year, $104 million deal with the Chiefs after being traded from Seattle) can get a deal that puts him in that club, there's no way the Seahawks can justify shortchanging their defensive leader when he's been an unquestioned dominant force in the midst of a mass exodus of Pro Bowl defensive stalwarts.