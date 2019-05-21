Antonio Brown not present for start of Raiders' OTAs

Antonio Brown was not spotted at the start of Oakland Raiders voluntary organized team activities.

The superstar receiver wasn't on the field with teammates for Tuesday's voluntary session, according to NFL Network's MJ Acosta.

Brown had been a participant in previous portions of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. A reason for his absence Tuesday is currently unknown.

Plenty of players -- from Tom Brady to Julio Jones to Le'Veon Bell, etc. -- exercise their right to skip voluntary workouts, even as clubs move into team-drill portions of workouts with the start of OTAs. Given Brown's offseason, which brought a battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a trade to Oakland and a new contract, his absence from voluntary sessions is notable.