Pete Carroll: Bobby Wagner's 'going to be a Seahawk'

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is entering the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $10.5 million.

The thought of seeing Wagner, a four-time All-Pro selection on his seven-year career, in another uniform after the 2019 season would be hard to fathom.

And head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix that the two sides have "had some discussions."

More important, Carroll made it clear the Seahawks have no intention of letting Wagner get away.

"He's an incredible player and been an incredible part of our program and the community and all that," Carroll said, via the Seahawks' official website. "Bobby's going to be a Seahawk."

Keeping Wagner in Seattle for the long haul more than makes sense, of course, especially in light of the team's re-signing of linebacker K.J. Wright.

Carroll jokingly told reporters that the re-signing of Wright is part of the talks with Wagner.

"That might have been the best thing we did to negotiate with Bobby," Carroll said. "Those guys are great friends, and they're just warriors. They've been through it all together. Bobby was instrumental in the whole process."

Since joining the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 draft, Wagner has become the heart and soul of the team's defense as a tackling machine and one of the core leaders.

Wagner, who turns 29 on June 27, has appeared in 103 games with 102 starts, totaling 981 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits, nine interceptions and 41 passes defensed on his accomplished career.

In addition to the All-Pro selections, Wagner has made five consecutive Pro Bowls.