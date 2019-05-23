Ndamukong Suh's deal with Bucs worth up to $10M

The Buccaneers made it official on Thursday: Ndamukong Suh is coming to Tampa Bay.

The team announced it has agreed to terms with the veteran defensive tackle.

Suh signed with the Bucs just three days after Tampa Bay parted ways with longtime defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Both top-three defensive tackles from the 2010 draft, Suh is seen as an immediate on-field replacement for McCoy, but at a cheaper rate.

While McCoy was owed $13 million in 2019 and $39 million through 2021, Suh is signing a one-year, $9.25 million deal that, with incentives, can be worth up to $10 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN first reported the terms.

All in all, the Bucs are saving at least $3 million in cap space this season by swapping a 31-year-old All-Pro defensive tackle (McCoy) for a 32-year-old All-Pro defensive tackle (Suh).