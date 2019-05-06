Le'Veon Bell sticking to formula that 'works for me'

It's been a long time since Le'Veon Bell has practiced with an NFL team.

According to the running back, there is no reason to fret about him missing voluntary practices with the New York Jets, as he knows what's best for him to be at his best.

He posted as much Monday on social media in response to a quandary about when he would come to practice.

"When it's time to play football ... I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be," Bell wrote. "I'm not just tryna win football games, I want a ring!"

Bell signed with the Jets this offseason after missing all of the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hence, it's been awhile since Bell has participated in a team practice.

Though it's hard to fathom following a season in which Pittsburgh was on the outside looking in, the Steelers were predicted by some to be a Super Bowl contender ahead of 2018. But Bell's aforementioned desire for a ring did not hold him up from holding out with the Steelers.

So far with the Jets, though, he has simply missed voluntary minicamp.

New Jets coach Adam Gase said he had no issue with Bell's absence in April.

"I mean, it's voluntary," Gase said via USA Today. "That's the rules. ... It's not one of those things where we're going to spend a ton of time asking questions. When the guys show up, we're going to try to help them get better."

Getting better hasn't exactly been a problem for Bell, a two-time All-Pro with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 75 or more catches in just as many campaigns. The showing up part has been a question, though.

Up next for the Jets is the first of three organized team activities offseason workouts on May 21, followed by the remaining two on May 28 and June 10. Obviously, it'll be interesting to see if Bell rings in for those or if he waits until mandatory minicamp on June 4.

Nonetheless, it's not now in which Bell is worried. It's producing when it matters most.

"I'll take the heat right now," he wrote, "everybody will forget about that once January comes around."