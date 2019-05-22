NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB coaching summit

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, assistant and positional NFL and NCAA coaches have been invited to attend the 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit from June 24-25 in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the League's commitment to strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to develop a diverse pipeline of offensive coaches and personnel, the Quarterback Coaching Summit is an opportunity for participants to further develop and perfect their proficiencies in game administration, offensive philosophy implementation and quarterback development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
Announced today at the 2019 NFL Spring League Meeting, the summit aims to equip individuals working on the offensive side of the ball with resources, professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club representatives.
"We are excited to work with the NFL on the Quarterback Coaching Summit, as well as open the lines of communication and exchange ideas on fundamentals and techniques required to coach the QB position," said James "Shack" Harris, Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee. "The results should help participating coaches in college football and the NFL prepare for the opportunity to become head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, or offensive assistant."
The summit additionally features panels with NFL general managers and head coaches, including former Baltimore Ravens general manager and current executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman, Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founders James Harris and Doug Williams. Panels will focus on best practices for career advancement and their path to obtaining opportunities in the NFL.
The current list of presenters and attendees can be found below and is subject to change.
Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator
Marquel Blackwell, University of Houston Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Jeff Blake, NFL Legend Quarterback Consultant
Marcus Brady, Indianapolis Colts Quarterbacks Coach
Jim Caldwell, Miami Dolphins Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Coach
Dick Daniels, NFL Legend, Consultant
Karl Dorrell, Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers Coach
Tony Elliott, Clemson University Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State University Head Coach
Josh Gattis, University of Michigan Offensive Coordinator
Billy Gonzales, University of Florida Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
Harold Goodwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator
Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins General Manager
Pep Hamilton, XFL General Manager & Head Coach
James Harris, NFL Legend, Consultant
Hue Jackson, Formerly Cleveland Browns Head Coach
Ivin Jasper, Naval Academy Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Brian Johnson, University of Florida Quarterbacks Coach
Craig Johnson, New York Giants Running Backs Coach
Curtis Johnson, New Orleans Saints Senior Offensive Assistant
Shaun King, University of South Florida Running Backs Coach
Marvin Lewis, Formerly Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach
Mike Locksley, University of Maryland Head Coach
Jerry Mack, Rice University Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Brennan Marion, William & Mary Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Connell Maynor, Alabama A&M University Head Coach
Woody McCorvey, Clemson University Associate Athletic Director
Garrick McGee, University of Missouri Wide Receivers Coach
Ozzie Newsome, Baltimore Ravens Executive Vice President
Jeff Nixon, Baylor University Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Kendrick Nord, Grambling State University Quarterbacks Coach
Lamar Owens, Georgia Southern University Wide Receivers Coach
Jimmy Raye, NFL Legend, Consultant
Jerry Reese, Formerly New York Giants General Manager
Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations
Rick Spielman, Minnesota Vikings General Manager
Allen Suber, Bethune-Cookman University Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
John Tomlinson, North Carolina Central University Quarterbacks Coach
Marques Tuiasosopo, University of California Tight Ends Coach
Pat White, Alcorn State University Quarterbacks Coach
Ted White, Prairie View A&M University Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
D.J. Williams III, New Orleans Saints Offensive Assistant