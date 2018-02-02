Sources Tell Us: USC D-lineman might need redshirt year in NFL

The skinny: As someone who just finished watching Green's tape and writing his scouting report, I can tell you projecting his NFL future is a challenge. For one, he plays inside most of the time for USC, but he doesn't have the girth to play inside in a 4-3 defense as a pro. Green, who decided to forego his remaining season of college eligibility, will likely have to play defensive end in either a 4-3 or 3-4 defense and rush from the interior on third downs. As a rusher, there are some "wow" flashes that give you an idea of what he could become, but he clearly has to get stronger and more consistent with his technique before he's ready for full-time work. He's a likely Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) pick.